Voters cast their ballots during the Election Committee subsector polls in December 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang Voters cast their ballots during the Election Committee subsector polls in December 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Small, obscure but newly powerful: a closer look at community groups that will help decide make-up of Hong Kong’s Election Committee

  • The government has said the newly created grass-roots wing of the committee that chooses the city’s leader would represent the interests of the working class
  • But among the groups registered as voters are several that have barely made a ripple in wider society and count fewer than 200 followers on Facebook

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Natalie WongChris LauJeffie Lam
Natalie Wong, Chris Lau and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Jul, 2021

