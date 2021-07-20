Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media before her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media before her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media before her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong has no time for by-elections to fill more than 200 district council seats vacated by opposition: Carrie Lam

  • Chief executive confirms no polls will take place, while conceding the exodus has left the municipal-level bodies unable to function properly
  • Opposition councillors stepped down en masse in recent weeks following rumours they could be forced to return every dollar paid to them if disqualified

Natalie WongJeffie Lam
Updated: 2:40pm, 20 Jul, 2021

