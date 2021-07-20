Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam shrugs off scenes of residents leaving at airport, says city has ‘prosperous future’ ahead

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says that with help of Beijing, national security law, this is ‘best time’ to be in Hong Kong
  • Remarks were in response to scenes of passengers boarding flights to Britain, which has established new path to citizenship for some Hongkongers

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:35pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE