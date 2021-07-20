Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam shrugs off scenes of residents leaving at airport, says city has ‘prosperous future’ ahead
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says that with help of Beijing, national security law, this is ‘best time’ to be in Hong Kong
- Remarks were in response to scenes of passengers boarding flights to Britain, which has established new path to citizenship for some Hongkongers
Topic | Carrie Lam
Passengers push luggage through the departures terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee