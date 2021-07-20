Martin Lee (left) and other Hong Kong pan-democrats address a crowd from the balcony of the former Legco building on the night before the handover. Photo: Reuters
US wanted Britain to ‘restrain’ Hong Kong opposition leader Martin Lee from holding 1997 handover protest, declassified records show
- Americans were worried Beijing might react ‘disproportionately’ to big protest on historic day
- Martin Lee says he does not know what the fuss was about, as he only held peaceful protests
Topic | Hong Kong politics
