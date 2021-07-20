Sociologist Chan Kin-man (left) and fellow Occupy movement founders Benny Tai (centre) and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming (right) appear at West Kowloon Court in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Sociologist Chan Kin-man (left) and fellow Occupy movement founders Benny Tai (centre) and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming (right) appear at West Kowloon Court in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Sociologist Chan Kin-man (left) and fellow Occupy movement founders Benny Tai (centre) and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming (right) appear at West Kowloon Court in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Occupy founder leaves Hong Kong for teaching position in Taiwan, but says he expects to return

  • Sociologist Chan Kin-man will be teaching courses on social movements, contemporary China at Taipei’s National Chengchi University
  • However, he dismisses suggestions move was ‘abrupt’ attempt to flee city, saying he plans to return after a year

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 5:38pm, 20 Jul, 2021

