Sociologist Chan Kin-man (left) and fellow Occupy movement founders Benny Tai (centre) and Reverend Chu Yiu-ming (right) appear at West Kowloon Court in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Occupy founder leaves Hong Kong for teaching position in Taiwan, but says he expects to return
- Sociologist Chan Kin-man will be teaching courses on social movements, contemporary China at Taipei’s National Chengchi University
- However, he dismisses suggestions move was ‘abrupt’ attempt to flee city, saying he plans to return after a year
Topic | Occupy Central
