Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing transfers official from Macau liaison office to Hong Kong to oversee coordination between security agencies, sources say

  • Luo Yonggang ‘will be the key man assisting liaison office director Luo Huining on security-related work’, Beijing-based source says
  • Job will entail coordinating between local security forces, Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security and the People’s Liberation Army

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
William Zheng
Updated: 7:22pm, 21 Jul, 2021

