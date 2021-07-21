Beijing has transferred an official from its outpost in Macau to its liaison office in Hong Kong (pictured) to oversee security matters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Beijing transfers official from Macau liaison office to Hong Kong to oversee coordination between security agencies, sources say
- Luo Yonggang ‘will be the key man assisting liaison office director Luo Huining on security-related work’, Beijing-based source says
- Job will entail coordinating between local security forces, Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security and the People’s Liberation Army
Beijing has transferred an official from its outpost in Macau to its liaison office in Hong Kong (pictured) to oversee security matters. Photo: Dickson Lee