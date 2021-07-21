The Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong must boost global image in arts and culture, tap into Chinese heritage instead of local focus: state officials
- Liaison office deputy director Lu Xinning warns against city turning ‘historic strengths and opportunity into historic burdens and regret’ by losing creative edge
- Focus on cultural industry at forum marks latest round of directive from Beijing, after advice covering issues ranging from politics to education and housing
