One of the five suspects arrested under the national security law on Thursday is walked out of Hunghom Commercial Centre by police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong police arrest 5 for allegedly conspiring to distribute seditious children’s books

  • The group, leaders of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, are accused of conspiring to incite hatred against the government, instigate violence
  • Aged 25 to 28, the five were arrested in a series of raids across the city just after daybreak

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:18pm, 22 Jul, 2021

