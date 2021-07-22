Former Apple Daily associate publisher Chan Pui-man arrives at West Kowloon Court in a police van on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee Former Apple Daily associate publisher Chan Pui-man arrives at West Kowloon Court in a police van on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: 4 ex-Apple Daily editorial staff charged with collusion denied bail

  • The now-defunct newspaper’s former associate publisher, executive editor-in-chief and two editorial writers are accused of conspiring to call for sanctions
  • In break from normal procedure, no mention of their occupations was made in court documents; prosecutors granted additional time for investigations

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 1:31pm, 22 Jul, 2021

