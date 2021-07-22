Rescue workers evacuate residents on a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters
China floods: Hong Kong government advisers considering disaster relief fund to support stricken Henan
- Fund has a reserve of about HK$100 million and was previously used to help flood victims in Jiangxi province last September
- City’s business and political groups and celebrities also launch fundraising campaigns in support of those affected
Topic | Extreme weather in China
