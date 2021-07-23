People prepare to fly from Hong Kong to London at Hong Kong International Airport earlier this month. Photo: Edmond So
Anti-Asian hatred has no place in London, mayor assures Hongkongers with BN(O) status making move
- Sadiq Khan identifies helping new arrivals with language issues among key ways fresh £900,000 in funding can be employed
- Housing, education and jobs other top priorities for those taking advantage of Britain’s expanded visa scheme
People prepare to fly from Hong Kong to London at Hong Kong International Airport earlier this month. Photo: Edmond So