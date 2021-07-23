Anti-China attitudes rampant amid the 2019 Hong Kong protests were the result of a years-long campaign conducted by ‘foreign forces’, Carrie Lam said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong youth’s patriotism undermined by relentless anti-China campaign conducted by ‘foreign forces’, Carrie Lam says
- Attempts to interfere in the city’s affairs have been under way ever since the 1997 handover from British sovereignty, chief executive says
- But national security law’s imposition has successfully prevented Hong Kong from being used as a platform for suppressing Beijing, she tells radio audience
