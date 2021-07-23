A new queuing system will be introduced for September’s Election Committee polls. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections: voting hours slashed for Election Committee contest as authorities make dozens of changes to polls rule book
- Polling station opening times reduced in line with drastic reduction in the number of voters for Election Committee
- Electoral Affairs Commission makes more than 60 rules changes – including new queuing system, special arrangements for feverish voters – ahead of September 19 polls
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
A new queuing system will be introduced for September’s Election Committee polls. Photo: Winson Wong