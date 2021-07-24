The absence of virtually any opposition has led to the most productive Legislative Council session in years, but even pro-establishment members have concerns. Photo: Felix Wong The absence of virtually any opposition has led to the most productive Legislative Council session in years, but even pro-establishment members have concerns. Photo: Felix Wong
The absence of virtually any opposition has led to the most productive Legislative Council session in years, but even pro-establishment members have concerns. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

No spectacle, no fireworks: Legco is getting work done, but Hongkongers are losing interest without opposition sound and fury

  • Interest ‘has definitely diminished as there is nothing much that is worth reporting’, pro-establishment lawmaker says
  • City’s leader is all praise for brisk pace of business, but even some pro-establishment members say opposition’s absence is ‘unhealthy’

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:42pm, 24 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The absence of virtually any opposition has led to the most productive Legislative Council session in years, but even pro-establishment members have concerns. Photo: Felix Wong The absence of virtually any opposition has led to the most productive Legislative Council session in years, but even pro-establishment members have concerns. Photo: Felix Wong
The absence of virtually any opposition has led to the most productive Legislative Council session in years, but even pro-establishment members have concerns. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE