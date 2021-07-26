The June 4 museum has been temporarily closed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil organiser to plead guilty after being slapped with summons over June 4 museum
- Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says it has been issued with a summons over its now-closed museum
- Venue accused in complaint of not having relevant licence required for public exhibitions
