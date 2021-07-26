Justice minister Teresa Cheng is set to travel to Beijing this week for talks on cross-border cooperation in the legal field. Photo: Xinhua Justice minister Teresa Cheng is set to travel to Beijing this week for talks on cross-border cooperation in the legal field. Photo: Xinhua
Justice minister Teresa Cheng is set to travel to Beijing this week for talks on cross-border cooperation in the legal field. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng set to travel to Beijing for talks on cross-border exchanges for legal community

  • Cheng is expected to ‘sign a number of cooperation arrangements … in the areas of legal, dispute resolution and deal-making services’
  • Pro-establishment politicians say they hope other local officials will follow in her footsteps, and that the outreach leads to the reopening of the border

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:10pm, 26 Jul, 2021

