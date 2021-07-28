The apex of China’s legislature is meeting in August to deliberate a draft decision to include more national laws in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Photo: Reuters
China’s top legislative body set to endorse anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong next month by inserting the provisions into city’s mini-constitution
- State media reports the National People’s Congress Standing Committee is meeting in August to discuss bringing more national legislation under Hong Kong’s mini-constitution
- Source says that includes the anti-sanctions law, which is Beijing’s response to the West’s sanctions over national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong
