The apex of China’s legislature is meeting in August to deliberate a draft decision to include more national laws in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Photo: Reuters The apex of China’s legislature is meeting in August to deliberate a draft decision to include more national laws in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

China’s top legislative body set to endorse anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong next month by inserting the provisions into city’s mini-constitution

  • State media reports the National People’s Congress Standing Committee is meeting in August to discuss bringing more national legislation under Hong Kong’s mini-constitution
  • Source says that includes the anti-sanctions law, which is Beijing’s response to the West’s sanctions over national security legislation imposed on Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung and Ng Kang-chung
Tony Cheung  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:01am, 28 Jul, 2021

