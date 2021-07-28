Members of the Federation of Trade Unions, including lawmaker Alice Mak, unveil the New Era Governance Research Centre on Wednesday. Photo: Tony Cheung
Labour union members launch think tank to tackle policies as political landscape in Hong Kong shifts
- Veterans of the pro-establishment Federation of Trade Unions unveil the New Era Governance Research Centre
- They hope the new group can provide a broader platform for professionals to convey policy concerns than what the union offers
