People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse
People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

High Court ruling involving Hong Kong protest slogan not binding in sedition case, judge says

  • The meaning of the phrase ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ is central to the trial of Tam Tak-chi at the District Court
  • But the judge says he has wide scope in interpreting the ruling in the city’s first national security trial where experts sought to dissect the slogan

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:59pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse
People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE