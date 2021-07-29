People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse
High Court ruling involving Hong Kong protest slogan not binding in sedition case, judge says
- The meaning of the phrase ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ is central to the trial of Tam Tak-chi at the District Court
- But the judge says he has wide scope in interpreting the ruling in the city’s first national security trial where experts sought to dissect the slogan
Topic | Hong Kong courts
People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) near the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay on May 24 last year. Photo: May Tse