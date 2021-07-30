Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top public security official tells Hong Kong authorities to push ahead with legislation safeguarding national security

  • Minister of Public Security also expresses support for further judicial reforms in Hong Kong in meeting Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng in the capital
  • Analysts say his remarks show Department of Justice must support the Security Bureau in preparing for the implementation of Article 23

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:57am, 30 Jul, 2021

