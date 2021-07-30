Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s top public security official tells Hong Kong authorities to push ahead with legislation safeguarding national security
- Minister of Public Security also expresses support for further judicial reforms in Hong Kong in meeting Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng in the capital
- Analysts say his remarks show Department of Justice must support the Security Bureau in preparing for the implementation of Article 23
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Handout