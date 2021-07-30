Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist Benny Tai gives a thumbs up as he is taken to a court date in March. Photo: EPA-EFE Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist Benny Tai gives a thumbs up as he is taken to a court date in March. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Hong Kong law professor Benny Tai’s election expense case moved to District Court, where 7-year sentence possible

  • Tai and his co-defendants were granted bail on Friday, though the long-time activist will remain behind bars awaiting trial on national security law charges
  • The trio are accused of illegally incurring election expenses by taking out newspaper adverts ahead of the 2016 Legislative Council polls

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:37am, 30 Jul, 2021

