Leon Tong arrives at West Kowloon Court on July 6, 2020, five days after driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers. Photo: Felix Wong
breaking | National security law: 9 years’ jail for first Hong Kong resident convicted under legislation
- Leon Tong sentenced to eight years in prison for terrorism and 6½ on secession charge, with 5½ years of the latter term to run concurrently with the first
- The 24-year-old former restaurant worker drove a motorcycle into a group of police officers on July 1, 2020 while carrying a flag with the slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong’
