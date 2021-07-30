Tam Yiu-chung is a member of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pro-Beijing heavyweight defends ally who slammed Hong Kong shuttler over choice of black jersey at Tokyo Olympics
- Local National People’s Congress Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung says Nicholas Muk has already apologised over his criticism of Angus Ng’s clothing choice
- But former opposition district councillor Leticia Wong says Muk defenders have shown they prioritise politics over the overall benefit of Hong Kong
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
