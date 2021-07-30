Those running Hong Kong’s affairs must repeatedly deliver for the public in order to meet the standards set by a senior Beijing official. Photo: AFP Those running Hong Kong’s affairs must repeatedly deliver for the public in order to meet the standards set by a senior Beijing official. Photo: AFP
Top Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong orders local politicians to repeatedly deliver tangible results for residents

  • Simply coming up with policies not enough – reforms must offer benefits that residents can ‘see, touch and feel’, says Xia Baolong, of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
  • Xia also lashes out at now-defunct Apple Daily as he praises authorities’ national security crackdown on ‘toxic media outlet’

Tony Cheung
Updated: 9:59pm, 30 Jul, 2021

