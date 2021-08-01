Hong Kong has slammed “irresponsible” remarks by the United States and European Union criticising the sentencing of the first person to be convicted under the city’s

on Friday for riding his motorcycle into a group of police officers last year while flying a flag calling for the city’s “liberation”.

The war of words erupted after Leon Tong Ying-kit, 24, was

The former restaurant worker was found guilty of terrorism and incitement to commit secession over his actions carried out on July 1 last year, within hours of the Beijing-imposed law taking effect.

First person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law jailed for 9 years

The flag mounted to the back of Tong’s motorcycle carried the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times”, a

of the 2019 anti-government movement, and which the three-judge panel hearing the case had earlier found as capable of bearing a secessionist meaning.