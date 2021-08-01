Hongkongers flock to APM shopping centre to watch a live screening of local swimmer Siobhan Haughey winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkongers flock to APM shopping centre to watch a live screening of local swimmer Siobhan Haughey winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Tokyo Olympic Games successes rekindle Hong Kong’s pride in identity, but anti-mainland China sentiment comes through too

  • Euphoric residents celebrate city’s identity after two years of frustration, dejectedness for some
  • Strong anti-mainland sentiment ‘a way to express frustration’ over city’s political overhaul

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Aug, 2021

