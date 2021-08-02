Flooding causes chaos in Zhengzhou, the capital of China’s Henan province. Photo: TNS
Does Hong Kong’s response to Henan floods reflect declining public motivation to support disaster relief in mainland China?
- Pro-establishment groups increase support for flood-ravaged Chinese province but public donations much lower than levels seen for previous disasters
- Analysts suggest the trend is linked to a disconnect felt by many Hongkongers with mainland since 2019 protests; confidence in government’s emergency response also a factor
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Flooding causes chaos in Zhengzhou, the capital of China’s Henan province. Photo: TNS