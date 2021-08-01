China has introduced an anti-sanctions law in response to Washington’s punitive actions over the imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua China has introduced an anti-sanctions law in response to Washington’s punitive actions over the imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong finance chief welcomes Beijing’s anti-sanctions law, dangles prospect of local legislation

  • Paul Chan says China ‘cannot keep on taking a beating’, backs Beijing’s fightback as ‘necessary and reasonable’
  • Minister says the law could be implemented through insertion of national legislation into Basic Law, or following local legislative and consultative processes

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 6:52pm, 1 Aug, 2021

