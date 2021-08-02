An empty meeting room at Southern District Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong district councils at a standstill as opposition members barred from holding meetings or electing new heads
- As disqualification over new oath rule looms, remaining opposition members complain they are being frozen out by officials’ preferential treatment, and residents will suffer
- Pro-establishment rivals, however, say the deadlock will not affect matters, as they are communicating with authorities via various channels
An empty meeting room at Southern District Council. Photo: Nora Tam