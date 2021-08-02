Graft-busters charged Anthony Wong on Monday. Photo: SCMP Graft-busters charged Anthony Wong on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Graft-busters charged Anthony Wong on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong singer, opposition supporter Anthony Wong charged with election offences through live performances in run-up to 2018 legislature contest

  • Anti-graft agency charges Wong – and the ex-lawmaker he is accused of inducing others to vote for – with engaging in corrupt conduct to provide others with entertainment at an election
  • Allegations relate to live performances the Canto-pop star and opposition supporter gave at a rally in 2018 ahead of by-elections that year

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau and Clifford Lo
Chris Lau  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:56pm, 2 Aug, 2021

