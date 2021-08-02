Carrie Lam says the government will continue to gauge views from others in the education sector. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends decision to cut ties with city’s largest teachers’ union
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam accuses Professional Teachers’ Union of spreading anti-government sentiment on campus
- But Lam remains tight-lipped on whether PTU is being investigated by any law enforcement bodies
