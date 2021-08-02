Carrie Lam says the government will continue to gauge views from others in the education sector. Photo: Felix Wong Carrie Lam says the government will continue to gauge views from others in the education sector. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends decision to cut ties with city’s largest teachers’ union

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam accuses Professional Teachers’ Union of spreading anti-government sentiment on campus
  • But Lam remains tight-lipped on whether PTU is being investigated by any law enforcement bodies

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:07pm, 2 Aug, 2021

