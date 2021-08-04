Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets the press on Tuesday after her trip to Beijing. Photo: May Tse
Anti-sanctions law will be wielded with care, Hong Kong justice minister vows
- Fresh off her four-day visit to Beijing, Teresa Cheng offers assurances the law will only be used to counter unreasonable sanctions on the city and country
- She refuses to say whether the national law will be inserted into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, and dismisses concerns doing so would amount to a trend
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng meets the press on Tuesday after her trip to Beijing. Photo: May Tse