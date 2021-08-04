An exhibit from the now shuttered June 4 museum. A virtual museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Square crackdown launched on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Virtual Tiananmen Square museum crowdfunded by Hong Kong vigil organiser launches
- Online “8964 Museum” opens to public two months after physical exhibition in Hong Kong was forced to close over licensing row
- Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says it farmed out creation of new virtual museum to overseas group after risk assessment
An exhibit from the now shuttered June 4 museum. A virtual museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Square crackdown launched on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So