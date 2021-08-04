Police raided the offices of the student union last month. Photo: May Tse Police raided the offices of the student union last month. Photo: May Tse
Police raided the offices of the student union last month. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

University of Hong Kong chiefs ban from campus all student leaders involved in controversial motion mourning police attacker

  • University of Hong Kong governing council says continued presence of the students on campus poses serious legal and reputational risks
  • Resolution had expressed ‘deep sadness’ at death of lone attacker who stabbed a police constable on duty in Causeway Bay on July 1

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:49pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police raided the offices of the student union last month. Photo: May Tse Police raided the offices of the student union last month. Photo: May Tse
Police raided the offices of the student union last month. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE