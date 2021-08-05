Foreign entities acting to comply with sanctions imposed by the United States could potentially be held liable by China. Photo: AP
exclusive | China’s move to impose anti-sanctions law in Hong Kong will not be immediate as local legislation still needed: sources
- Anti-sanctions law still requires local legislation to adapt it to suit city’s needs, sources say
- Local legislative process will allow government some time and leeway to assess impact, or pros and cons of implementation of law, insider says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Foreign entities acting to comply with sanctions imposed by the United States could potentially be held liable by China. Photo: AP