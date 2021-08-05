Workers remove the sign from the University of Hong Kong’s student union office after the school stripped it of recognition last month. Photo: Winson Wong Workers remove the sign from the University of Hong Kong’s student union office after the school stripped it of recognition last month. Photo: Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong bypassed normal disciplinary procedure in banning student leaders from campus, insiders say

  • The students, under investigation for a resolution mourning the death of a police attacker, were given no chance to defend themselves, says governing council member who resigned
  • Another source notes the absence of a disciplinary committee in the case, saying the council was taking a ‘top-down’ approach

Updated: 12:54pm, 5 Aug, 2021

