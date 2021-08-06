Elections season in Hong Kong gets under way next month with the first poll since Beijing’s reforms. Photo: Warton Li Elections season in Hong Kong gets under way next month with the first poll since Beijing’s reforms. Photo: Warton Li
Explainer |
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s Election Committee, with key polls on the horizon and nominations opening

  • No rush of nominations for powerful body expected on Friday, as some aspiring candidates are still gathering support
  • Opposition camp likely to stay out, put off by vetting of candidates, changes to voting system

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Aug, 2021

