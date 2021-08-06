The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong politics: Election Committee nominations kick off, but sources say many seats will go uncontested to pro-Beijing camp
- Candidates will vie for seats on body that chooses city’s leader and sends members to legislature following overhaul of electoral system
- Pro-Beijing camp expected to dominate as many seats go uncontested, while opposition camp is likely to largely steer clear of polls
