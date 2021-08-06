The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong
The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong politics: Election Committee nominations kick off, but sources say many seats will go uncontested to pro-Beijing camp

  • Candidates will vie for seats on body that chooses city’s leader and sends members to legislature following overhaul of electoral system
  • Pro-Beijing camp expected to dominate as many seats go uncontested, while opposition camp is likely to largely steer clear of polls

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:30am, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong
The national flag is displayed outside government headquarters during a show of support for the overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system at Tamar Park in March. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE