(From left) FTU vice-president Alice Mak Mei-kuen, president Stanley Ng, chairman Kingsley Wong Kwok and general secretary Joyce Ma Kwong-yu. Photo: Dickson Lee (From left) FTU vice-president Alice Mak Mei-kuen, president Stanley Ng, chairman Kingsley Wong Kwok and general secretary Joyce Ma Kwong-yu. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics: Election Committee hopefuls pledge to tackle root problems as nominations begin

  • Housing crisis, opportunities for youth and judicial reform are among the priorities listed by business, professional and political leaders vying for seats
  • Federation of Trade Unions is fielding at least 50 candidates, while mogul Allan Zeman and billionaire Pansy Ho have also thrown their hats into ring

Tony Cheung
Updated: 9:32pm, 6 Aug, 2021

