Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong Democratic Party vice-chairman Lee Wing-tat leaves for London, will not return ‘within short period of time’

  • Lee Wing-tat’s departure is latest blow to city’s largest opposition party, coming less than two months after taking up core leadership role
  • He is seen walking into the departure hall at Hong Kong airport on Friday night after hugging his wife Josephine Chan

Natalie Wong
Updated: 5:45pm, 7 Aug, 2021

Democratic Party vice-chairman Lee Wing-tat. Photo: Tory Ho
