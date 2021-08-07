Chris Chan is among four members who have left the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. Photo: Facebook Chris Chan is among four members who have left the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

4 members of Hong Kong Arts Development Council resign, with one citing ‘personal safety’ concerns

  • Artist Chris Chan, songwriter Adrian Chow, theatre director Indy Lee and government appointee Vigo Yau leave arts funding body earlier this week
  • Chan’s departure could be linked to news report by pro-Beijing media Ta Kung Pao, which had published his personal details

Kanis Leung
Updated: 11:56pm, 7 Aug, 2021

