Chris Chan is among four members who have left the Hong Kong Arts Development Council. Photo: Facebook
4 members of Hong Kong Arts Development Council resign, with one citing ‘personal safety’ concerns
- Artist Chris Chan, songwriter Adrian Chow, theatre director Indy Lee and government appointee Vigo Yau leave arts funding body earlier this week
- Chan’s departure could be linked to news report by pro-Beijing media Ta Kung Pao, which had published his personal details
Topic | Hong Kong politics
