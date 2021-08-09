China has hit out at the US twice in recent days over the move. Photo: AFP
National security law: China slams US for second time over ‘safe-haven’ scheme for Hongkongers
- US memorandum ‘blatantly defames and attacks the law of China on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong’, foreign ministry says
- Department of Homeland Security authorised to grant Hongkongers ‘safe-haven status’ for 18 months, allowing them to work in United States
