National security law: China slams US for second time over ‘safe-haven’ scheme for Hongkongers

  • US memorandum ‘blatantly defames and attacks the law of China on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong’, foreign ministry says
  • Department of Homeland Security authorised to grant Hongkongers ‘safe-haven status’ for 18 months, allowing them to work in United States

Danny Mok
Updated: 1:07am, 9 Aug, 2021

China has hit out at the US twice in recent days over the move. Photo: AFP
