Representatives of a newly formed establishment-leaning educational alliance announce their members’ candidacy for Election Committee seats on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Establishment-leaning Hong Kong education group registers for Election Committee polls, vows to break opposition ‘monopoly’
- Education Professional Alliance says it will represent different voices, but insists opposition supporters welcome to join
- The nomination period for those running for seats on the Election Committee is set to close in three days
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
Representatives of a newly formed establishment-leaning educational alliance announce their members’ candidacy for Election Committee seats on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam