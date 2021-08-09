Representatives of a newly formed establishment-leaning educational alliance announce their members’ candidacy for Election Committee seats on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam Representatives of a newly formed establishment-leaning educational alliance announce their members’ candidacy for Election Committee seats on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Representatives of a newly formed establishment-leaning educational alliance announce their members’ candidacy for Election Committee seats on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Establishment-leaning Hong Kong education group registers for Election Committee polls, vows to break opposition ‘monopoly’

  • Education Professional Alliance says it will represent different voices, but insists opposition supporters welcome to join
  • The nomination period for those running for seats on the Election Committee is set to close in three days

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng  and Ngai Yeung

Updated: 5:54pm, 9 Aug, 2021

