Hong Kong’s RTHK to partner with state-owned China Media Group, air more mainland China-produced shows, city leader says

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says RTHK will show more programmes produced by CCTV to ‘nurture a stronger sense of patriotism’
  • Lam says RTHK will also produce more of its own programming aimed at promoting national security and Greater Bay Area development

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:28pm, 9 Aug, 2021

