A flooded area in Weihui, Xinxiang city, in Henan province in July. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong to supply HK$8.52 million in aid for victims of deadly floods in Henan province
- The government has approved two grants for Plan International Hong Kong and Amity Foundation, Hong Kong
- The funds will help secure rice, flour and blankets, among other necessities, for the victims of the flooding that has killed more than 300 people
Topic | Extreme weather in China
