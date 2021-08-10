Legco should adapt the national anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong’s specific circumstances, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Legco should adapt the national anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong’s specific circumstances, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong legislature should apply anti-sanctions law in city, depriving ‘foreign forces’ of talking point, Carrie Lam says

  • Unlike the Beijing-imposed national security law, Legco would be tasked with adapting the new legislation to the city’s specific circumstances under chief executive’s plan
  • Direct implementation would open the door to foreign governments and media outlets ‘hyping up the issue’ to weaken Hong Kong’s financial centre status, she says

Topic |   US sanctions on China
Jeffie Lam  and Lilian Cheng

