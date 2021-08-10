One of three Next Digital subsidiaries that had assets frozen in June has been sued for not paying money owed to a vendor. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s Apple Daily Printing – one of three Next Digital subsidiaries with frozen assets – sued for overdue payments
- The company allegedly owes more than HK$2 million for a centralised cooling system it had installed earlier this year
- Funds belonging to the firm were frozen under the national security law on June 17, a week before a crackdown led to the Apple Daily newspaper closing
One of three Next Digital subsidiaries that had assets frozen in June has been sued for not paying money owed to a vendor. Photo: Bloomberg