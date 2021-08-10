Democratic Party leaders, including Lam Cheuk-ting (second left) and Andrew Wan (second right), are embroiled in an internal row with another faction of the party. Photo: Jonathan Wong Democratic Party leaders, including Lam Cheuk-ting (second left) and Andrew Wan (second right), are embroiled in an internal row with another faction of the party. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bitter internal row brewing within Hong Kong’s Democratic Party over whether to contest Legislative Council elections

  • Vocal minority faction argues city’s largest opposition party should contest polls, despite rules being rewritten by Beijing
  • Others say standing in elections would reduce party to mere ‘political window dressing’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Updated: 9:28pm, 10 Aug, 2021

