A member of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union takes a photo outside its Causeway Bay offices after the group said it would disband on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
‘Heartbreaking but expected’: members of Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union mourn loss of their defender

  • The announcement by the Professional Teachers’ Union that it is folding after more than 45 years came as a shock to many
  • The group’s role in giving educators a voice cannot be filled by another organisation any time soon, members and analysts warn

Ng Kang-chung  and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Aug, 2021

A member of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union takes a photo outside its Causeway Bay offices after the group said it would disband on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
