Anti-government protestors gather for the New Year's Day march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protest group to disband, as pressure mounts amid police investigation into its activities
- Civil Human Rights Front, which was founded in 2002, expected to announce its decision to fold on Friday
- Move comes hard on the heels of the Professional Teachers’ Union disbanding days after government hinted at law enforcement action
